Vital Farms, Inc. (NYSE:VITL) Director Brent Drever Sells 453,422 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NYSE:VITL) Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00.

Vital Farms stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 398,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,560. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.