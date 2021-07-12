Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce sales of $53.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.97 million to $54.40 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $47.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $223.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $226.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $252.44 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,633 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after buying an additional 406,165 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,429,000.

VCRA opened at $41.11 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

