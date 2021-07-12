Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €256.87 ($302.20).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €212.35 ($249.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €219.64. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

