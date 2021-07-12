Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €256.87 ($302.20).

Volkswagen stock opened at €212.35 ($249.82) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €219.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

