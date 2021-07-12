Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €256.87 ($302.20).

VOW3 opened at €212.35 ($249.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €219.64. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

