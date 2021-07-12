Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) CFO Sells $1,084,500.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00.

VRM stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.63. 1,139,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,539. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.