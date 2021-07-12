Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Market Cap Reaches $27.35 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004728 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $27.35 million and $79,041.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.04 or 0.00899126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

