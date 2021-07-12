Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.57.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $174.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $114.83 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

