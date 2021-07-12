Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 501.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNC opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $741.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

