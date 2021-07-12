Wagerr Hits Market Capitalization of $7.22 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $3,392.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00301298 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,321,550 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

