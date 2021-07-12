WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $30.89

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $32.10. WalkMe shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 4,165 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WKME. Citigroup assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

