Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 10,301 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

EWBC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.30. 4,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

