Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 13,803 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.47. 640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

