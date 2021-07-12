Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 105,695 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cathay General Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,028,000 after buying an additional 453,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 664,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,088,000 after buying an additional 157,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.71. 1,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,912. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

CATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

