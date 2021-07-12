Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 52,728 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $78,403,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,935. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

