Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 71,212 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 71,212 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.70. 1,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,367. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

