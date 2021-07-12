Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 74,987 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

