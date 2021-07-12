Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,855 shares of company stock valued at $31,138,835 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

NYSE GMED traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.65. 2,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

