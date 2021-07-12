Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1,084.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.47. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $142.03 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

