Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,501 shares during the quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT accounts for about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.29% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

PLYM traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $20.93. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

