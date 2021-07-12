Walleye Capital LLC Buys 59,144 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,144 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,324 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,121 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

