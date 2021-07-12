Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 52,541 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.88. 6,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,664. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

