Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 82,612 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $43.71. 4,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.85. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

