Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $6,964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Eaton by 25.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 24.2% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Eaton stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $84.87 and a 1-year high of $154.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.