Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Inari Medical worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,105,000 after buying an additional 206,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 507,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.13. 4,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.68 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $5,661,208.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,946,133.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,904,804.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,085 shares of company stock worth $16,774,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

