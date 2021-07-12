Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,752 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 92,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

