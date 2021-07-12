Walleye Capital LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 165.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.67. The stock had a trading volume of 263,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,864,652. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,268,870 shares of company stock worth $736,642,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

