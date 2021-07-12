Walleye Capital LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,708 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,222 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of R1 RCM worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $39,589,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 97.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,068,000 after buying an additional 501,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 359,093 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

RCM traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $21.77. 7,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,161. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.16.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

