Walleye Capital LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,465. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.18. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $186.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

