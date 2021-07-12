Walleye Capital LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 1,064.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Ping Identity comprises about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Ping Identity worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ping Identity by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 637,953 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 509,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $9,441,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PING. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

PING stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.96. 5,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,747. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.