Walleye Capital LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,702 shares during the period. Century Communities accounts for about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Century Communities worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 212,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Century Communities by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 169,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $8,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

CCS traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. 2,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $83.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

