Walleye Capital LLC Invests $15.66 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 347,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,000. ViacomCBS makes up about 0.9% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,319,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

