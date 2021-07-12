Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after purchasing an additional 367,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,007,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,678 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

