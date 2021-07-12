Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,799 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,161. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

