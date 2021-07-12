Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,000. Regency Centers accounts for approximately 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Regency Centers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $15,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Regency Centers by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.50. 8,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,292. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

