Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 18,065 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,182. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

