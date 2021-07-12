Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $147,840.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,265 shares of company stock worth $21,172,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.11. 133,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

