Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,246 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.71% of Good Works Acquisition worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Good Works Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GWAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,714. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.