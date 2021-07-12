Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after buying an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,621,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $968,000. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

BRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. 25,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,187. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

