Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

