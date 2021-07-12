Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Yext worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,126,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,153,968.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,491 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $13.71. 14,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,974. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.