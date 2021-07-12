Walleye Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.55% of Cincinnati Bell worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.