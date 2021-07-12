Walleye Capital LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of PNM Resources worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.76. 8,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,052. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

