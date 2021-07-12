Walleye Capital LLC Takes $8.69 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,000. Kilroy Realty makes up about 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,013,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,676. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

