Walleye Trading LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,906 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.46% of GreenSky worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. 1,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,521. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

