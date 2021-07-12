Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NYSE:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NYSE:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,160.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.35. 8,171 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

