Warp Finance (WARP) Price Down 32.2% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $99.52 or 0.00301298 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $465,176.48 and $716.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

