Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,412 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Watford worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watford by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 291,989 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,056,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Watford by 1,444.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 165,170 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Watford by 587.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 189,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 162,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE remained flat at $$34.99 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,996. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTRE shares. TheStreet lowered Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

