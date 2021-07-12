Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$148.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.80 million.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.