WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for WD-40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

WDFC opened at $255.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $183.55 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

